Uniqa Insurance 9-Month Net Profit Rises to EUR 235.8 million After 18% Premiums Growth
(PLX AI) – Uniqa Insurance 9-month combined ratio 94.2%.9-month consolidated profit EUR 235.8 millionPremiums written grow by 18.0% to EUR 4,827.2 millionInvestment income increased by 5.0% to EUR 417.8 million in the first three quarters of …
