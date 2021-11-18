Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Uniqa Insurance 9-Month Net Profit Rises to EUR 235.8 million After 18% Premiums Growth (PLX AI) – Uniqa Insurance 9-month combined ratio 94.2%.9-month consolidated profit EUR 235.8 millionPremiums written grow by 18.0% to EUR 4,827.2 millionInvestment income increased by 5.0% to EUR 417.8 million in the first three quarters of …



