Vienna Insurance 9-Month Pretax Profit Rises 41% to EUR 376 Million (PLX AI) – Vienna Insurance 9-month pretax profit EUR 376 million.9-month combined ratio 95.2%Premium volume increases 5.1% to EUR 8.4 billionEPS EUR 2.86CEO says very confident that we will achieve our targets for 2021 and exceed the projected …



