Vienna Insurance 9-Month Pretax Profit Rises 41% to EUR 376 Million
(PLX AI) – Vienna Insurance 9-month pretax profit EUR 376 million.9-month combined ratio 95.2%Premium volume increases 5.1% to EUR 8.4 billionEPS EUR 2.86CEO says very confident that we will achieve our targets for 2021 and exceed the projected …
- (PLX AI) – Vienna Insurance 9-month pretax profit EUR 376 million.
- 9-month combined ratio 95.2%
- Premium volume increases 5.1% to EUR 8.4 billion
- EPS EUR 2.86
- CEO says very confident that we will achieve our targets for 2021 and exceed the projected premium volume of EUR 10.4 billion
