Ratos Buys 75% of Presis Infra at NOK 2.6 Billion Valuation (PLX AI) – Ratos buys 75% of Presis Infra, a Norwegian maintenance group.During the most recent 12-month period ending September 2021, Presis Infra had sales of NOK 1,696m, with EBITA of NOK 238mThe cash-free, debt-free purchase price for 100% of …



