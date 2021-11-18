Ratos Buys 75% of Presis Infra at NOK 2.6 Billion Valuation
- (PLX AI) – Ratos buys 75% of Presis Infra, a Norwegian maintenance group.
- During the most recent 12-month period ending September 2021, Presis Infra had sales of NOK 1,696m, with EBITA of NOK 238m
- The cash-free, debt-free purchase price for 100% of the company amounts to NOK 2.6 billion
- For the Ratos business group, the acquisition represents just over 5% pro forma increased sales and just over 9% increased EBITA for the period from October 2020 until September 2021
