Hoegh LNG Q3 Net Loss USD 3.1 Million
(PLX AI) – Hoegh LNG Q3 EBITDA USD 56.1 million.Q3 net income USD -3.1 millionThe increase in EBITDA mainly reflects that Höegh Giant was operating a full quarter under its charter agreement with H-Energy and that Arctic Princess did not incur any …
Hoegh LNG Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Hoegh LNG Q3 EBITDA USD 56.1 million.
- Q3 net income USD -3.1 million
- The increase in EBITDA mainly reflects that Höegh Giant was operating a full quarter under its charter agreement with H-Energy and that Arctic Princess did not incur any off-hire days during third quarter after completing the dry-dock and class renewal in second quarter
- EBITDA was also positively affected by lower vessels’ operating expenses
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0