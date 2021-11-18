checkAd

Hoegh LNG Q3 Net Loss USD 3.1 Million

(PLX AI) – Hoegh LNG Q3 EBITDA USD 56.1 million.Q3 net income USD -3.1 millionThe increase in EBITDA mainly reflects that Höegh Giant was operating a full quarter under its charter agreement with H-Energy and that Arctic Princess did not incur any …

  • (PLX AI) – Hoegh LNG Q3 EBITDA USD 56.1 million.
  • Q3 net income USD -3.1 million
  • The increase in EBITDA mainly reflects that Höegh Giant was operating a full quarter under its charter agreement with H-Energy and that Arctic Princess did not incur any off-hire days during third quarter after completing the dry-dock and class renewal in second quarter
  • EBITDA was also positively affected by lower vessels’ operating expenses
