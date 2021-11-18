Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Eolus Q3 Net Sales SEK 691 Million, up from SEK 384 Million Year Ago (PLX AI) – Eolus Q3 EBIT SEK 300,000.Q3 pretax profit SEK -4.9 millionQ3 revenue SEK 690.9 millionQ3 net income SEK 1.5 millionEolus had 921 MW under management at end of period



