Hafnia Q3 EBITDA Better Than Consensus
(PLX AI) – Hafnia Q3 EBITDA USD 29.7 million vs. estimate USD 27 million.Q3 net income USD -20.7 million vs. estimate USD -21 millionElevated crude oil prices resulted in large drawdowns of both crude oil and product inventories globally which …
- (PLX AI) – Hafnia Q3 EBITDA USD 29.7 million vs. estimate USD 27 million.
- Q3 net income USD -20.7 million vs. estimate USD -21 million
- Elevated crude oil prices resulted in large drawdowns of both crude oil and product inventories globally which adversely impacted product tanker transportation demand in Q3, the company said
- Sees positive outlook for Q4
