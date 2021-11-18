Aker Solutions Gets NOK 700-1,200 Million Contract in Brazil (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial contract by Petrobras to provide a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 4 project offshore Brazil.Aker Solutions defines a substantial contract as being between NOK 700 … (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial contract by Petrobras to provide a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 4 project offshore Brazil.

Aker Solutions defines a substantial contract as being between NOK 700 million and NOK 1.2 billion

The company will deliver a subsea production system consisting of up to 13 vertical subsea trees designed for Brazil's pre-salt, including subsea distribution units, subsea control modules and master control station for control systems and topside, and related tie-in equipment

The work starts immediately, with installation scheduled to take place between 2023 and 2025



Aker Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Aker Solutions Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 18.11.2021, 09:02 | | 21 0 | 0 18.11.2021, 09:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer