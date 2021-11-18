DFDS Is Starting to Move Past Challenges, Analysts Say, Reiterating Buy (PLX AI) – DFDS is starting to move past some of its challenges and remains attractively valued, analysts said. DFDS shares fell yesterday after higher costs dented its third-quarter earningsBut the important Mediterranean market is already starting … (PLX AI) – DFDS is starting to move past some of its challenges and remains attractively valued, analysts said.

DFDS shares fell yesterday after higher costs dented its third-quarter earnings

But the important Mediterranean market is already starting to turn for the better, Carnegie said, reiterating a buy rating on DFDS

DFDS has a lot of potential related to English Channel, where profits from tax free are not yet feeding through and the vessel sharing with P&O Ferries is just

beginning, while profits in Mediterranean should continue to grow strongly, Carnegie said, cutting the price target to DKK 485 from DKK 500

DFDS’s freight margins may come under pressure in 2022 on a reduced ferry utilization level following continued bottlenecks and increased competition, but the valuation is still appealing, SEB said, reiterating a buy recommendation

Nevertheless, we forecast 2022 EBITDA growth of 27% driven by passengers returning and the full effect from logistics acquisitions, SEB said, cutting the price target to DKK 450 from DKK 475



