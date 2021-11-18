checkAd

NKT Has Solid Momentum, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target

(PLX AI) – NKT's third-quarter report showed the company has solid momentum, analysts at Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to DKK 360 from DKK 345The high end of the Photonics' 2021 guidance range seems …

  • Price target raised to DKK 360 from DKK 345
  • The high end of the Photonics' 2021 guidance range seems more likely following the Q3 performance, Nordea said
  • NKT is marginally up today, rising 0.5%
