NKT Has Solid Momentum, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target
(PLX AI) – NKT's third-quarter report showed the company has solid momentum, analysts at Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to DKK 360 from DKK 345The high end of the Photonics' 2021 guidance range seems …
