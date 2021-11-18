Novo Nordisk Sales Growth Could Exceed 11% Next Year, Carnegie Says
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk sales growth could exceed 11% next year, depending on Wegovy's performance, analysts at Carnegie said. The broker models DKK 2 billion in Wegovy sales in 2021, rising to DKK 11 billion next yearBut in an optimistic scenario …
