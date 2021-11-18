RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
(PLX AI) – RWE and partners to build pioneering direct reduction test plant with hydrogen in Lingen.Olaf Lies, Minister for Environment, Energy, Building and Climate Protection in Lower Saxony announced the state’s commitment to providing €3 million …
- Olaf Lies, Minister for Environment, Energy, Building and Climate Protection in Lower Saxony announced the state’s commitment to providing €3 million of funding to the CO2GRAB start-up
- In 2022, the demonstration project for a green hydrogen direct reduction plant is to be built on RWE’s Lingen power plant site
- In green direct reduction, iron ore is reduced using hydrogen
- During the first stage of the research project, over 1 ton/hour of green iron (sponge iron) will be produced using green hydrogen
- Green hydrogen is to be produced in electrolysers on the power plant site and fed into the DRI plant
