Andritz Gets OCC Line Order in France
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a complete OCC line, including reject treatment, to Alizay Papier, France.Line has a capacity of 1,400 bdmt/dAndritz will also provide full detailed engineering as well as start-up and commissioning services
