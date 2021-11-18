Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Andritz Gets OCC Line Order in France (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a complete OCC line, including reject treatment, to Alizay Papier, France.Line has a capacity of 1,400 bdmt/dAndritz will also provide full detailed engineering as well as start-up and commissioning services



