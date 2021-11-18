Royal Unibrew Lack of Visibility to Curb Stock Performance, DNB Says (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew has a lack of visibility for 2022 which is likely to curb stock performance, analysts at DNB said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock.Price target cut to DKK 860 from DKK 890Higher cost inflation is holding back guidance … (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew has a lack of visibility for 2022 which is likely to curb stock performance, analysts at DNB said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock.

Price target cut to DKK 860 from DKK 890

Higher cost inflation is holding back guidance and will drag into next year, DNB said

Costs will hang over the stock price until the company issues guidance for 2022 in conjunction with its Q4 results: DNB

The medium story is fundamentally positive for Royal Unibrew, but it's difficult to see material near-term upside potential, the analysts said Royal UNIBREW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Royal UNIBREW Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 18.11.2021, 12:27 | | 25 0 | 0 18.11.2021, 12:27 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer