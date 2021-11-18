Royal Unibrew Lack of Visibility to Curb Stock Performance, DNB Says
(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew has a lack of visibility for 2022 which is likely to curb stock performance, analysts at DNB said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock.Price target cut to DKK 860 from DKK 890Higher cost inflation is holding back guidance …
- Price target cut to DKK 860 from DKK 890
- Higher cost inflation is holding back guidance and will drag into next year, DNB said
- Costs will hang over the stock price until the company issues guidance for 2022 in conjunction with its Q4 results: DNB
- The medium story is fundamentally positive for Royal Unibrew, but it's difficult to see material near-term upside potential, the analysts said
