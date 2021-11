Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Autogrill Chairman Resigns; Replaced by Paolo Roverato (PLX AI) – Autogrill says Paolo Zannoni resigned with immediate effect from his position as Chairman.Autogrill appointed Paolo Roverato as new Chairman of the Board of Directors