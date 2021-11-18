Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

MTU Aero Sees 2022 Revenue EUR 5.2-5.4 Billion; Above Consensus of EUR 4.86 Billion (PLX AI) – MTU Aero Revenue target 2022: €5.2 to €5.4 billion.MTU Aero Adjusted EBIT should increase in the mid twenty-percent range in 2022MTU Aero Sustained growth in all business areas up to 2024MTU Aero Adjusted EBIT above the pre-crisis level …



