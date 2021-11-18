Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

BASF to Sell Kaolin Minerals Business to KaMin (PLX AI) – BASF to sell its kaolin minerals business to KaMin a global performance minerals company headquartered in Macon, Georgia, United States.Pending approval by the relevant merger control authorities, closing of the transaction is expected in …



