BASF to Sell Kaolin Minerals Business to KaMin
(PLX AI) – BASF to sell its kaolin minerals business to KaMin a global performance minerals company headquartered in Macon, Georgia, United States.Pending approval by the relevant merger control authorities, closing of the transaction is expected in …
BASF Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – BASF to sell its kaolin minerals business to KaMin a global performance minerals company headquartered in Macon, Georgia, United States.
- Pending approval by the relevant merger control authorities, closing of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2022
- The kaolin minerals business has approximately 440 employees, including personnel in North America, Europe and Asia
- It generated sales of around €155 million in 2020
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0