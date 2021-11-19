Mutares Buys Frigoscandia with EUR 300 Million in Revenues
(PLX AI) – Mutares acquires Frigoscandia from Posten Norge.Revenues close to EUR 300 million expected next year from the acquisitionThe company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment with multiple add-on …
- Revenues close to EUR 300 million expected next year from the acquisition
- The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment with multiple add-on opportunities in the Nordics and Mainland Europe, Mutares said
- The transaction is expected to close latest in Q1 2022
