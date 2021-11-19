checkAd

Mutares Buys Frigoscandia with EUR 300 Million in Revenues

(PLX AI) – Mutares acquires Frigoscandia from Posten Norge.Revenues close to EUR 300 million expected next year from the acquisitionThe company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment with multiple add-on …

  • (PLX AI) – Mutares acquires Frigoscandia from Posten Norge.
  • Revenues close to EUR 300 million expected next year from the acquisition
  • The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment with multiple add-on opportunities in the Nordics and Mainland Europe, Mutares said
  • The transaction is expected to close latest in Q1 2022
mutares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 24,41, was eine Steigerung von +4,77% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
19.11.2021, 07:36  |  13   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mutares Buys Frigoscandia with EUR 300 Million in Revenues (PLX AI) – Mutares acquires Frigoscandia from Posten Norge.Revenues close to EUR 300 million expected next year from the acquisitionThe company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment with multiple add-on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
BASF to Sell Kaolin Minerals Business to KaMin
Ratos Buys 75% of Presis Infra at NOK 2.6 Billion Valuation
Lufthansa Buys Sustainable Aviation Fuel for $250 Million
Novo Nordisk Buys Dicerna for $3.3 Billion
Aker Solutions Gets NOK 700-1,200 Million Contract in Brazil
MTU Aero Sees 2022 Revenue EUR 5.2-5.4 Billion; Above Consensus of EUR 4.86 Billion
Hoegh LNG Q3 Net Loss USD 3.1 Million
Novo Nordisk Sales Growth Could Exceed 11% Next Year, Carnegie Says
Royal Unibrew Lack of Visibility to Curb Stock Performance, DNB Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Hexagon Purus Gets $1.7 Million Contract for 3 Battery Electric Trucks
Royal Unibrew Buys Aqua d’Or from Danone
Paradox Interactive Jumps 9% After Earnings Beat, Positive CEO Comments
Siemens Healthineers Names Staudinger to Managing Board
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 31 Battery-Electric Trains in Germany
Basler Says Cyber Attack Caused Massive Disruptions of IT Infrastructure
Vallourec Q3 EBITDA EUR 128 Million
Secunet Sees 2022 Sales, EBIT Below This Year's Results
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database