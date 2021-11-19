Telenor, CP Group Discussing Merger of Dtac, True
- (PLX AI) – Telenor and CP Group in discussions to explore a potential merger between dtac and True in Thailand.
- There are open issues outstanding and there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a final agreement Telenor said
- Telenor will not provide any further comments at this stage of the process
