Royal Unibrew Is Not Cheap, but Track Record Is Impressive, Handelsbanken Says
- (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew is not cheap, but the company has an impressive track record, analysts at Handelsbanken said, maintaining a hold recommendation on the stock.
- Price target DKK 850
- Royal Unibrew will attempt to compensate for higher input costs through price increases, product and channel mix, Handelsbanken said
- The high valuation assumes that Royal Unibrew's recent acquisitions will fuel growth even more: Handelsbanken
