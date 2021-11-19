Coloplast High Valuation Is Untenable, Nordea Says, Reiterating Sell
(PLX AI) – Coloplast has a valuation close to all-time highs, which is untenable, according to Nordea analysts, who reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.Coloplast likely will have a soft first half of the new fiscal year, with slowing …
- (PLX AI) – Coloplast has a valuation close to all-time highs, which is untenable, according to Nordea analysts, who reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.
- Coloplast likely will have a soft first half of the new fiscal year, with slowing growth and rising input costs, Nordea said
- The acquisition of Atos Medical is a good strategic fit, but more than fully reflected in the recent share price jump: Nordea
- Price target raised to DKK 1,033 from DKK 960; recommendation remains sell
- Coloplast closed at DKK 1,170 yesterday
