Coloplast High Valuation Is Untenable, Nordea Says, Reiterating Sell

(PLX AI) – Coloplast has a valuation close to all-time highs, which is untenable, according to Nordea analysts, who reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.Coloplast likely will have a soft first half of the new fiscal year, with slowing …

  • (PLX AI) – Coloplast has a valuation close to all-time highs, which is untenable, according to Nordea analysts, who reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.
  • Coloplast likely will have a soft first half of the new fiscal year, with slowing growth and rising input costs, Nordea said
  • The acquisition of Atos Medical is a good strategic fit, but more than fully reflected in the recent share price jump: Nordea
  • Price target raised to DKK 1,033 from DKK 960; recommendation remains sell
  • Coloplast closed at DKK 1,170 yesterday
Autor: PLX AI
19.11.2021, 09:17  |  42   |   |   

