Royal Unibrew Consensus Too Optimistic on 2022 Margins, BofA Says

(PLX AI) – Analysts consensus is too optimistic on Royal Unibrew’s margins for next year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a neutral recommendation on the stock.Cost pressure is intensifying, but management appears confident it can be …

  • (PLX AI) – Analysts consensus is too optimistic on Royal Unibrew’s margins for next year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a neutral recommendation on the stock.
  • Cost pressure is intensifying, but management appears confident it can be mitigated through pricing, while top-line momentum continues, BofA said
  • The long-term investment case is attractive, but is already factored into the valuation, BofA said, keeping a price target of DKK 860 unchanged
  • Royal Unibrew shares are down 1.6% in early trading
Autor: PLX AI
19.11.2021, 09:30  |  27   |   |   

