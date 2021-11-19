Royal Unibrew Consensus Too Optimistic on 2022 Margins, BofA Says
(PLX AI) – Analysts consensus is too optimistic on Royal Unibrew’s margins for next year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a neutral recommendation on the stock.Cost pressure is intensifying, but management appears confident it can be …
- Cost pressure is intensifying, but management appears confident it can be mitigated through pricing, while top-line momentum continues, BofA said
- The long-term investment case is attractive, but is already factored into the valuation, BofA said, keeping a price target of DKK 860 unchanged
- Royal Unibrew shares are down 1.6% in early trading
