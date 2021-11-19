Jungheinrich Expands Production with New Czech Plant
(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich expands production capacities with new plant in Chomutov.New production site for reach trucksProject budget of around EUR 60 million Creation of over 350 new jobsConstruction to start in 2022, production planned to begin in …
Jungheinrich Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich expands production capacities with new plant in Chomutov.
- New production site for reach trucks
- Project budget of around EUR 60 million
- Creation of over 350 new jobs
- Construction to start in 2022, production planned to begin in 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0