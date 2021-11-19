Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

MPCC Has Upside from Vessel Sales, Cash Returns, DNB Says; Board Member Buys Shares (PLX AI) – MPC Container Ships has upside from potential additional vessel sales, share buybacks and dividends from next year, analysts at DNB said, lifting their price target on the stock. MPCC is rated buy at DNB, with a price target lifted to NOK …



