MPCC Has Upside from Vessel Sales, Cash Returns, DNB Says; Board Member Buys Shares

(PLX AI) – MPC Container Ships has upside from potential additional vessel sales, share buybacks and dividends from next year, analysts at DNB said, lifting their price target on the stock. MPCC is rated buy at DNB, with a price target lifted to NOK …

  • (PLX AI) – MPC Container Ships has upside from potential additional vessel sales, share buybacks and dividends from next year, analysts at DNB said, lifting their price target on the stock.
  • MPCC is rated buy at DNB, with a price target lifted to NOK 26.10 from NOK 24.40
  • The company could have a dividend yield of 27% next year, DNB said
  • Meanwhile, board member Axel Schroeder bought 500,000 shares in the company yesterday at an average price of NOK 19.36 per share
  • MPCC is trading up nearly 11% at NOK 21.35 shortly after noon on Friday
Autor: PLX AI
19.11.2021   

