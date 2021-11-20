Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Shut Down IT Systems After Cyber Security Incident (PLX AI) – Vestas has shut down IT systems across multiple business units and locations after being impacted by a cyber security incident yesterday.Vestas says working together with internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and …



