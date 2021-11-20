checkAd

Vestas Shut Down IT Systems After Cyber Security Incident

(PLX AI) – Vestas has shut down IT systems across multiple business units and locations after being impacted by a cyber security incident yesterday.Vestas says working together with internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has shut down IT systems across multiple business units and locations after being impacted by a cyber security incident yesterday.
  • Vestas says working together with internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and recover systems
  • Says customers, employees and other stakeholders may be affected by the shutdown
Autor: PLX AI
20.11.2021, 13:14   

