Vestas Shut Down IT Systems After Cyber Security Incident
(PLX AI) – Vestas has shut down IT systems across multiple business units and locations after being impacted by a cyber security incident yesterday.Vestas says working together with internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and …
- Vestas says working together with internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and recover systems
- Says customers, employees and other stakeholders may be affected by the shutdown
