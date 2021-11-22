checkAd

Telenor, C.P. Group Aim to Merge dtac, True in Thailand

(PLX AI) – Telenor and C.P. Group have agreed to explore the creation of a new company comprising of dtac and True in Thailand.Telenor and C.P. group will aim for an ownership share of around 1/3 each in the merged entityThe company will be listed …

  • (PLX AI) – Telenor and C.P. Group have agreed to explore the creation of a new company comprising of dtac and True in Thailand.
  • Telenor and C.P. group will aim for an ownership share of around 1/3 each in the merged entity
  • The company will be listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand
  • Company will have 55 million customers, revenue $6.9 billion in 2020
  • The price for dtac will be THB 47.76, which represents a 25 percent premium to the one-month VWAP for dtac shares, and the price for True will be THB 5.09, which represents a 25 percent premium to the one-month VWAP for True shares. The agreed exchange ratio is 10.221 True shares per dtac share
  • The parties aim to reach the necessary agreements by the end of Q1 2022


Telenor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
22.11.2021, 06:41  |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telenor, C.P. Group Aim to Merge dtac, True in Thailand (PLX AI) – Telenor and C.P. Group have agreed to explore the creation of a new company comprising of dtac and True in Thailand.Telenor and C.P. group will aim for an ownership share of around 1/3 each in the merged entityThe company will be listed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telenor, C.P. Group Aim to Merge dtac, True in Thailand
Ericsson Buys Vonage for USD 6.2 Billion
Titel
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Hexagon Purus Gets $1.7 Million Contract for 3 Battery Electric Trucks
Paradox Interactive Jumps 9% After Earnings Beat, Positive CEO Comments
Siemens Healthineers Names Staudinger to Managing Board
BASF to Sell Kaolin Minerals Business to KaMin
Royal Unibrew Buys Aqua d’Or from Danone
RWE Says Rampion Offshore Wind Sells Transmission Assets
Basler Says Cyber Attack Caused Massive Disruptions of IT Infrastructure
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 31 Battery-Electric Trains in Germany
Bavarian Nordic Covid-19 Vaccine Data May Be Major De-Risking Event, Nordea Says
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database