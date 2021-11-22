Telenor, C.P. Group Aim to Merge dtac, True in Thailand
- Telenor and C.P. group will aim for an ownership share of around 1/3 each in the merged entity
- The company will be listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand
- Company will have 55 million customers, revenue $6.9 billion in 2020
- The price for dtac will be THB 47.76, which represents a 25 percent premium to the one-month VWAP for dtac shares, and the price for True will be THB 5.09, which represents a 25 percent premium to the one-month VWAP for True shares. The agreed exchange ratio is 10.221 True shares per dtac share
- The parties aim to reach the necessary agreements by the end of Q1 2022
