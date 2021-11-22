Telenor, C.P. Group Aim to Merge dtac, True in Thailand (PLX AI) – Telenor and C.P. Group have agreed to explore the creation of a new company comprising of dtac and True in Thailand.Telenor and C.P. group will aim for an ownership share of around 1/3 each in the merged entityThe company will be listed … (PLX AI) – Telenor and C.P. Group have agreed to explore the creation of a new company comprising of dtac and True in Thailand.

Telenor and C.P. group will aim for an ownership share of around 1/3 each in the merged entity

The company will be listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Company will have 55 million customers, revenue $6.9 billion in 2020

The price for dtac will be THB 47.76, which represents a 25 percent premium to the one-month VWAP for dtac shares, and the price for True will be THB 5.09, which represents a 25 percent premium to the one-month VWAP for True shares. The agreed exchange ratio is 10.221 True shares per dtac share

The parties aim to reach the necessary agreements by the end of Q1 2022



Telenor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Telenor Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 22.11.2021, 06:41 | | 29 0 | 0 22.11.2021, 06:41 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer