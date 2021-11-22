checkAd

Ericsson Buys Vonage for USD 6.2 Billion

(PLX AI) – Ericsson to acquire Vonage for USD 6.2 billion, or USD 21 per share.Transaction expected to be accretive to Ericsson's EPS (excluding non-cash amortization impacts) and free cash flow before M&A from 2024 onwardsClosing expected in the …

  • (PLX AI) – Ericsson to acquire Vonage for USD 6.2 billion, or USD 21 per share.
  • Transaction expected to be accretive to Ericsson's EPS (excluding non-cash amortization impacts) and free cash flow before M&A from 2024 onwards
  • Closing expected in the first half of 2022, subject to Vonage shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions
  • Vonage had sales of USD 1.4 billion in the 12-month period to 30 September 2021, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% and free cash flow of USD 109 million
  • Ericsson says is fully committed to previously communicated financial targets, including long-term EBITA margins of 15-18%; long term FCF before M&A of 9-12% of sales; and a 2022 target EBIT margin of 12-14% for Ericsson Group excluding Vonage


Telefon L.M.Ericsson (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
22.11.2021, 07:04  |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ericsson Buys Vonage for USD 6.2 Billion (PLX AI) – Ericsson to acquire Vonage for USD 6.2 billion, or USD 21 per share.Transaction expected to be accretive to Ericsson's EPS (excluding non-cash amortization impacts) and free cash flow before M&A from 2024 onwardsClosing expected in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telenor, C.P. Group Aim to Merge dtac, True in Thailand
Ericsson Buys Vonage for USD 6.2 Billion
Titel
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Hexagon Purus Gets $1.7 Million Contract for 3 Battery Electric Trucks
Paradox Interactive Jumps 9% After Earnings Beat, Positive CEO Comments
Siemens Healthineers Names Staudinger to Managing Board
BASF to Sell Kaolin Minerals Business to KaMin
Royal Unibrew Buys Aqua d’Or from Danone
RWE Says Rampion Offshore Wind Sells Transmission Assets
Basler Says Cyber Attack Caused Massive Disruptions of IT Infrastructure
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 31 Battery-Electric Trains in Germany
Bavarian Nordic Covid-19 Vaccine Data May Be Major De-Risking Event, Nordea Says
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database