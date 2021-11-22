Ericsson Buys Vonage for USD 6.2 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson to acquire Vonage for USD 6.2 billion, or USD 21 per share.
- Transaction expected to be accretive to Ericsson's EPS (excluding non-cash amortization impacts) and free cash flow before M&A from 2024 onwards
- Closing expected in the first half of 2022, subject to Vonage shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions
- Vonage had sales of USD 1.4 billion in the 12-month period to 30 September 2021, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% and free cash flow of USD 109 million
- Ericsson says is fully committed to previously communicated financial targets, including long-term EBITA margins of 15-18%; long term FCF before M&A of 9-12% of sales; and a 2022 target EBIT margin of 12-14% for Ericsson Group excluding Vonage
