Ørsted Buys 302 MW Wind Farm in U.S.
(PLX AI) – Ørsted acquired Lincoln Land Wind, a 302 MW onshore wind farm in Morgan County, Illinois, from funds managed by Ares Management Corporation's Infrastructure and Power strategy.Lincoln Land Wind is fully contracted via power purchase …
Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted acquired Lincoln Land Wind, a 302 MW onshore wind farm in Morgan County, Illinois, from funds managed by Ares Management Corporation's Infrastructure and Power strategy.
- Lincoln Land Wind is fully contracted via power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Meta, formerly the Facebook company, and McDonald's Corporation
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0