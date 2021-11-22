checkAd

Ørsted Buys 302 MW Wind Farm in U.S.

(PLX AI) – Ørsted acquired Lincoln Land Wind, a 302 MW onshore wind farm in Morgan County, Illinois, from funds managed by Ares Management Corporation's Infrastructure and Power strategy.Lincoln Land Wind is fully contracted via power purchase …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted acquired Lincoln Land Wind, a 302 MW onshore wind farm in Morgan County, Illinois, from funds managed by Ares Management Corporation's Infrastructure and Power strategy.
  • Lincoln Land Wind is fully contracted via power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Meta, formerly the Facebook company, and McDonald's Corporation
Autor: PLX AI
22.11.2021, 08:05   

