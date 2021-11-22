checkAd

Ericsson Falls as Analysts Surprised by Vonage Acquisition

(PLX AI) – Ericsson shares were down 3.7% in morning trading as analysts were surprised by the company's expansion into a new vertical with the Vonage acquisition.Ericsson is buying Vonage for $6.2 billion, or $21 per shareVonage is a competitor to …

  • Ericsson is buying Vonage for $6.2 billion, or $21 per share
  • Vonage is a competitor to Sinch
  • We are a bit surprised by this acquisition, which initially looks like a vague fit, analysts at Carnegie said
  • This acquisition gives Ericsson access to an entirely new vertical, which they are not as familiar with, Carnegie said
  • We do not see a clear strategic fit between these two: Carnegie
  • Ericsson is paying very high multiples for Vonage, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
  • Meanwhile, this could be a direct negative to Sinch and other CPaaS providers if Ericsson sells Vonage products directly to operators, SEB said


Autor: PLX AI
22.11.2021, 09:49   

