Ericsson Falls as Analysts Surprised by Vonage Acquisition (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares were down 3.7% in morning trading as analysts were surprised by the company's expansion into a new vertical with the Vonage acquisition.Ericsson is buying Vonage for $6.2 billion, or $21 per shareVonage is a competitor to … (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares were down 3.7% in morning trading as analysts were surprised by the company's expansion into a new vertical with the Vonage acquisition.

Ericsson is buying Vonage for $6.2 billion, or $21 per share

Vonage is a competitor to Sinch

We are a bit surprised by this acquisition, which initially looks like a vague fit, analysts at Carnegie said

This acquisition gives Ericsson access to an entirely new vertical, which they are not as familiar with, Carnegie said

We do not see a clear strategic fit between these two: Carnegie

Ericsson is paying very high multiples for Vonage, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said

Meanwhile, this could be a direct negative to Sinch and other CPaaS providers if Ericsson sells Vonage products directly to operators, SEB said



22.11.2021, 09:49

