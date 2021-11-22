Ericsson Falls as Analysts Surprised by Vonage Acquisition
(PLX AI) – Ericsson shares were down 3.7% in morning trading as analysts were surprised by the company's expansion into a new vertical with the Vonage acquisition.Ericsson is buying Vonage for $6.2 billion, or $21 per shareVonage is a competitor to …
- Ericsson is buying Vonage for $6.2 billion, or $21 per share
- Vonage is a competitor to Sinch
- We are a bit surprised by this acquisition, which initially looks like a vague fit, analysts at Carnegie said
- This acquisition gives Ericsson access to an entirely new vertical, which they are not as familiar with, Carnegie said
- We do not see a clear strategic fit between these two: Carnegie
- Ericsson is paying very high multiples for Vonage, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- Meanwhile, this could be a direct negative to Sinch and other CPaaS providers if Ericsson sells Vonage products directly to operators, SEB said
