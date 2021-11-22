Getinge Lifts Mid-Term Organic Growth Target to 4-6% as Expected
(PLX AI) – Getinge CMD: plans to accelerate growth and productivity to reach new financial targets.Getinge new financial targets for 2022-2025 annual organic net sales growth of 4-6%, up from 2-4% previouslyAnalysts expected 4-6%Getinge also targets …
Getinge (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Getinge CMD: plans to accelerate growth and productivity to reach new financial targets.
- Getinge new financial targets for 2022-2025 annual organic net sales growth of 4-6%, up from 2-4% previously
- Analysts expected 4-6%
- Getinge also targets for 2022-2025 adjusted EPS growth of above 10% on average
- Getinge sees gradual improvement of EBITA margin to 21% or more by the end of the period
- In addition to this, further net sales growth and operating profit will be added from selective acquisitions, for which Getinge says has significant capacity
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0