Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Getinge Lifts Mid-Term Organic Growth Target to 4-6% as Expected (PLX AI) – Getinge CMD: plans to accelerate growth and productivity to reach new financial targets.Getinge new financial targets for 2022-2025 annual organic net sales growth of 4-6%, up from 2-4% previouslyAnalysts expected 4-6%Getinge also targets …



