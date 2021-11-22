checkAd

Zealand Pharma Says Dapiglutide Phase 1b Trial Successful

(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma announces successful outcome of Phase 1b clinical trial with GLP1-GLP2 dual receptor agonist, dapiglutide.Dapiglutide was assessed to be safe and well tolerated following 4 weeks of dosing in humansEffects on several …

  • Dapiglutide was assessed to be safe and well tolerated following 4 weeks of dosing in humans
  • Effects on several biomarkers suggest that clinically relevant exposures of dapiglutide were achieved in the study
  • Zealand will be exploring several potential indications in gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases
