Zealand Pharma Says Dapiglutide Phase 1b Trial Successful
(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma announces successful outcome of Phase 1b clinical trial with GLP1-GLP2 dual receptor agonist, dapiglutide.Dapiglutide was assessed to be safe and well tolerated following 4 weeks of dosing in humansEffects on several …
Zealand Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma announces successful outcome of Phase 1b clinical trial with GLP1-GLP2 dual receptor agonist, dapiglutide.
- Dapiglutide was assessed to be safe and well tolerated following 4 weeks of dosing in humans
- Effects on several biomarkers suggest that clinically relevant exposures of dapiglutide were achieved in the study
- Zealand will be exploring several potential indications in gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0