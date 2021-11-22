Kambi Says Board Member's Company Bought Shares for SEK 147 Million
Veralda Group has made a net acquirement of 649,624 shares in Kambi for SEK 147.1 million. Veralda Group is the investment companies of the Board member Anders Ström. After these changes, Veralda holds 6,078,188 shares in Kambi, corresponding to 19.57% percent of the capital in the company
- (PLX AI) – Kambi says Veralda Group has made a net acquirement of 649,624 shares in Kambi for SEK 147.1 million.
- Veralda Group is the investment companies of the Board member Anders Ström
- After these changes, Veralda holds 6,078,188 shares in Kambi, corresponding to 19.57% percent of the capital in the company
