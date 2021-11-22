Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Kambi Says Board Member's Company Bought Shares for SEK 147 Million (PLX AI) – Kambi says Veralda Group has made a net acquirement of 649,624 shares in Kambi for SEK 147.1 million.Veralda Group is the investment companies of the Board member Anders StrömAfter these changes, Veralda holds 6,078,188 shares in Kambi, …



