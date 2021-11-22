Cofinimmo Buys 3 Nursing & Care Homes in Germany
(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo will acquire 3 nursing and care homes in Germany.2 nursing and care homes are in Essenheim and one nursing and care home in Bruchmühlbach-Miesau, in the Land of Rhineland-Palatinate. The investment for the three sites together …
Cofinimmo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo will acquire 3 nursing and care homes in Germany.
- 2 nursing and care homes are in Essenheim and one nursing and care home in Bruchmühlbach-Miesau, in the Land of Rhineland-Palatinate.
- The investment for the three sites together amounts to approximately EUR 39 million
- The three assets are currently in operation and managed by Alloheim and Orpea
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0