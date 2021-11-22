Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
(PLX AI) – Bureau Veritas takes servers and data offline after suffering cyber attack on Saturday.Bureau Veritas says partial unavailability or slowdown of our services and client interfacesThe company making further investigations; corrective …
