Intertrust Says It Received Multiple Offers Ranging up to EUR 22 per Share
(PLX AI) – Intertrust confirms it has received multiple expressions of interest for a potential public cash offer; in discussions with all partiesIntertrust says offer prices ranging up to EUR 22 per share
