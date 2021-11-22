Frontline Sells 4 Tankers for $160 Million (PLX AI) – Frontline will sell four of its scrubber fitted LR2 tankers for $160 million to SFL Tanker Holding Ltd.The vessels are expected to be delivered to the new owners during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022After … (PLX AI) – Frontline will sell four of its scrubber fitted LR2 tankers for $160 million to SFL Tanker Holding Ltd.

The vessels are expected to be delivered to the new owners during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022

After repayment of existing debt on the vessels, the transaction is expected to generate net cash proceeds of approximately $67.0 million, and the Company expects to record a total gain divided between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 of approximately $11.2 million



