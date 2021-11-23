YIT Raises FY Adj. EBIT Outlook to EUR 105-125 Million After Wind Farm Sale (PLX AI) – YIT Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 105-125 million.Previous outlook was "higher than EUR 85 million"YIT says increases its result guidance for 2021 due to the realisation of Lestijärvi wind farm sale and actions based on YIT’s new … (PLX AI) – YIT Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 105-125 million.

Previous outlook was "higher than EUR 85 million"

YIT says increases its result guidance for 2021 due to the realisation of Lestijärvi wind farm sale and actions based on YIT’s new strategy

The new guidance includes a positive impact of approximately EUR 45 million from Lestijärvi wind farm sale

The new guidance includes expected margin reductions of approximately EUR 50 million from certain legacy projects, as well as a number of projects that are no more in the core of YIT's new strategy published yesterday



