Vestas Starts Selling 6.8 MW Turbine of its EnVentus Platform
(PLX AI) – Vestas today introduces the V162-6.8 MW wind turbine of the EnVentus platform.The V162-6.8 MW features flexible power ratings of 6.5 MW, 6.8 MW and 7.2 MW and expanded site applicabilityTurbine will be based on Vestas’ new modularised …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas today introduces the V162-6.8 MW wind turbine of the EnVentus platform.
- The V162-6.8 MW features flexible power ratings of 6.5 MW, 6.8 MW and 7.2 MW and expanded site applicability
- Turbine will be based on Vestas’ new modularised nacelle concept, where the nacelle structure is divided into the main nacelle house containing the powertrain and the side compartment with the power system including converter and transformer
