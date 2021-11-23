Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Starts Selling 6.8 MW Turbine of its EnVentus Platform (PLX AI) – Vestas today introduces the V162-6.8 MW wind turbine of the EnVentus platform.The V162-6.8 MW features flexible power ratings of 6.5 MW, 6.8 MW and 7.2 MW and expanded site applicabilityTurbine will be based on Vestas’ new modularised …



