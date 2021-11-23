BW Energy POsts Q3 EBITDA of $8.3 Million
- (PLX AI) – BW Energy Q3 EBITDA USD 8.3 million.
- Q3 net income USD -10.3 million
- No liftings to the Company in the quarter with revenue reflecting approximately 195,000 barrels of quarterly DMO deliveries
- Q3 gross production of 0.8 million barrels
- No debt and cash position of USD 170.6 million
- Two liftings to the Company scheduled in the fourth quarter
