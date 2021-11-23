Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

BW Energy POsts Q3 EBITDA of $8.3 Million (PLX AI) – BW Energy Q3 EBITDA USD 8.3 million.Q3 net income USD -10.3 millionNo liftings to the Company in the quarter with revenue reflecting approximately 195,000 barrels of quarterly DMO deliveriesQ3 gross production of 0.8 million barrelsNo …



