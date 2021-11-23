Nordex Gets 44 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
(PLX AI) – Nordex says RWE Renewables places an order with Nordex Group for 44 MW in France.Order is for 11 turbines of N149/4.X model to be installed in the "Nouvions" wind farm in the Département AisneConstruction work is due to begin in August …
