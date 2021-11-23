checkAd

PREVIEW: Nilfisk May Upgrade Guidance in Earnings Report Tomorrow, Analysts Say

  • (PLX AI) – Nilfisk may upgrade its guidance when it releases third-quarter earnings tomorrow, analysts said.
  • However, the most likely outcome is still that the company will maintain its forecast unchanged, the analysts said
  • Nilfisk may add the wording that the upper end of the guidance range is more realistic, Nordea said (hold, DKK 205)
  • There is more upside potential than risk of a repeat of the recent profit warning from key peer Tennant, Nordea said
  • Q3 is likely to show solid revenue growth at 15% y/y, partly thanks to an easy comparison with the -11% revenue growth in the same quarter a year ago, Nordea said
  • NOTE: Tennant earlier this month cut its organic growth outlook to 9-10% from 9-11% and its adj. EBITDA outlook to $137-142 million from $140-150 million previously
  • Nilfisk is likely to report Q3 organic growth of 14.1%, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 285)
  • Nilfisk is likely to reiterate guidance of 12-16% organic growth for the year, with adj. EBITDA margin of 13-15%, but there is upside to Nilfisk’s current growth
  • guidance and it would not be surprising if the company upgrades its outlook due to the strong performance in the professional branded business, Carnegie said


