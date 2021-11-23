PREVIEW: Nilfisk May Upgrade Guidance in Earnings Report Tomorrow, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Nilfisk may upgrade its guidance when it releases third-quarter earnings tomorrow, analysts said. However, the most likely outcome is still that the company will maintain its forecast unchanged, the analysts saidNilfisk may add the … (PLX AI) – Nilfisk may upgrade its guidance when it releases third-quarter earnings tomorrow, analysts said.

However, the most likely outcome is still that the company will maintain its forecast unchanged, the analysts said

Nilfisk may add the wording that the upper end of the guidance range is more realistic, Nordea said (hold, DKK 205)

There is more upside potential than risk of a repeat of the recent profit warning from key peer Tennant, Nordea said

Q3 is likely to show solid revenue growth at 15% y/y, partly thanks to an easy comparison with the -11% revenue growth in the same quarter a year ago, Nordea said

NOTE: Tennant earlier this month cut its organic growth outlook to 9-10% from 9-11% and its adj. EBITDA outlook to $137-142 million from $140-150 million previously

Nilfisk is likely to report Q3 organic growth of 14.1%, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 285)

Nilfisk is likely to reiterate guidance of 12-16% organic growth for the year, with adj. EBITDA margin of 13-15%, but there is upside to Nilfisk’s current growth

guidance and it would not be surprising if the company upgrades its outlook due to the strong performance in the professional branded business, Carnegie said



