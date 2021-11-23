Swedish Match Has Attractive Entry Point, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
(PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares are at an attractive entry point after falling 20% over the last month, analysts at Bank of America said. BofA reiterated buy on Swedish Match, with a price target cut to SEK 82 from SEK 88ZYN volumes remain largely …
Swedish Match Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares are at an attractive entry point after falling 20% over the last month, analysts at Bank of America said.
- BofA reiterated buy on Swedish Match, with a price target cut to SEK 82 from SEK 88
- ZYN volumes remain largely unaffected by competition and shares are undervalued, BofA said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0