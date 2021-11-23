Orkla Targets Annual Adj. EBIT Growth 4-6% in 2022-2024 (PLX AI) – Orkla targeting annual organic growth of at least 2.5 per cent in 2022-2024 period.Orkla targeting 2022–2024 underlying growth in EBIT of 4–6 per cent (previous target was "mid-single-digit growth")We will adopt a more dynamic approach to … (PLX AI) – Orkla targeting annual organic growth of at least 2.5 per cent in 2022-2024 period.

Orkla targeting 2022–2024 underlying growth in EBIT of 4–6 per cent (previous target was "mid-single-digit growth")

We will adopt a more dynamic approach to our portfolio, without reducing our focus on our more mature markets and categories, CEO says

We will expand in markets and categories that we know well, where we have a strong presence or closely related positions: CEO

We will also be open to selling down our interest in or listing some businesses if we find it expedient to do so, CEO says

Sales of plant-based products are targeted to increase from NOK 846 million in 2020 to NOK 3 billion in 2025

Orkla is maintaining its dividend policy ambition of increasing dividends from the level of NOK 2.75 per share, normally within 50-70 per cent of earnings per share



Orkla Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Orkla Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 23.11.2021, 13:03 | | 27 0 | 0 23.11.2021, 13:03 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer