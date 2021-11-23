STG Targets 3-5% Average Organic EBITDA Growth: CMD Slides
(PLX AI) – STG targets 3-5% average organic EBITDA growth per year, the company said at its Capital Markets Day. Also aims for improving EBITDA margin and positive sales organic growthSTG plans to open 6-8 new superstores in the US in the next 2-3 …
- Also aims for improving EBITDA margin and positive sales organic growth
- STG plans to open 6-8 new superstores in the US in the next 2-3 years
- STG targets suburban areas in states where they are already present, leveraging existing infrastructure
- Super-stores are not margin dilutive when fully operational and we expect a ROIC per store of >20% within 3-5 years, STG says
