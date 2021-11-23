checkAd

Siemens Gamesa Gets 455 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland

(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa has received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for a wind farm in Finland with a total capacity of 455 MW.The firm order for OX2 Construction AB for the Lestijärvi wind farm encompasses the supply of 69 units of …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa has received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for a wind farm in Finland with a total capacity of 455 MW.
  • The firm order for OX2 Construction AB for the Lestijärvi wind farm encompasses the supply of 69 units of the SG 6.6-170 wind turbine and a 35-year service agreement
  • The project is expected to be commissioned by 2024
