HKScan Cuts Comparable EBIT Outlook to "Stable" from Improving on 2020

(PLX AI) – HKScan updating its outlook for 2021: now sees comparable EBIT stable and at the 2020 level.Previously HKScan saw comparable EBIT for the year to improve compared to 2020The change in outlook is due to rapidly accelerating cost inflation …

  • (PLX AI) – HKScan updating its outlook for 2021: now sees comparable EBIT stable and at the 2020 level.
  • Previously HKScan saw comparable EBIT for the year to improve compared to 2020
  • The change in outlook is due to rapidly accelerating cost inflation in all of HKScan’s home markets, company says
  • In Denmark, the continuing avian flu situation affecting the whole industry has delayed the start of exports outside the EU longer than previously estimated with a clear negative impact on the profitability of HKScan’s Danish business
  • In addition, the difficult Covid-19 situation in the Baltics has weakened the operational efficiency and commercial performance of HKScan’s Baltic business
  • HKScan expects the good profit development in Finland and Sweden to continue for the rest of the year


