Nilfisk Raises Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Nilfisk new Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 14-15%, up from 13-15% previously
- Outlook FY organic growth 17-18%, up from 12-16% previously
- CEO says outlook increased based on strong order book and the improved supply chain visibility
- Q3 revenue EUR 239 million vs. estimate EUR 233 million
- Q3 organic growth 17.9%
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 34.5 million vs. estimate EUR 33 million
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin 14.4%
- Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 20 million vs. estimate EUR 18 million
- Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 8.4%
- We achieved significant year-on-year sales growth despite material shortages and significant challenges in the supply chain, CEO said
- CEO says pricing actions helped us to mitigate a good proportion of the exceptionally high freight cost and raw material inflation impact
