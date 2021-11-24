Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nilfisk Raises Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus (PLX AI) – Nilfisk new Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 14-15%, up from 13-15% previouslyOutlook FY organic growth 17-18%, up from 12-16% previouslyCEO says outlook increased based on strong order book and the improved supply chain visibilityQ3 …



