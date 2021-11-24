Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Telenor Sells Open Universe, SDU Fibre for NOK 3 Billion (PLX AI) – Telenor divests its communication operator Open Universe and SDU fibre in Sweden to Global Connect for NOK 3 billion.The sale includes around 200,000 ports in the open fibre neworks model and approximately 14,000 single dwelling unit …



