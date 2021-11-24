checkAd

Norwegian Air Hires Wibstad from Multiconsult as New CFO

  • (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air says Hans-Jørgen Wibstad appointed CFO.
  • Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has submitted his notice of resignation as CFO in Multiconsult ASA to take the position as CFO in Norwegian Air
  • The search for a new CFO will commence immediately. Wibstad will leave the company no later than 31 May 2022
  • Previously Wibstad also was CFO in Kongsberg Gruppen
Autor: PLX AI
24.11.2021   

