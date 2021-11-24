Norwegian Air Hires Wibstad from Multiconsult as New CFO
(PLX AI) – Norwegian Air says Hans-Jørgen Wibstad appointed CFO.Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has submitted his notice of resignation as CFO in Multiconsult ASA to take the position as CFO in Norwegian Air The search for a new CFO will commence immediately. …
