Norwegian Air Hires Wibstad from Multiconsult as New CFO (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air says Hans-Jørgen Wibstad appointed CFO.Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has submitted his notice of resignation as CFO in Multiconsult ASA to take the position as CFO in Norwegian Air The search for a new CFO will commence immediately. …



