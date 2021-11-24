Gjensidige Falls as New Targets Don't Beat Expectations (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares opened down 2% after new 4-year targets only came in line with existing consensus, analysts said.Gjensidige targets combined ratio less than 85% for 2022 to 2025, cost ratio below 14% and ROE after tax higher than 19%The … (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares opened down 2% after new 4-year targets only came in line with existing consensus, analysts said.

Gjensidige targets combined ratio less than 85% for 2022 to 2025, cost ratio below 14% and ROE after tax higher than 19%

The targets are not likely to lead to analysts upgrading their expectations, analysts said

The targets are sensible, but the Gjensidige share is fully valued, Bank of America said, adding that it prefers Sampo, which has a less demanding valuation

Gjensidige will continue to deliver excellent operating results but this is reflected in the current valuation, BofA said, reiterating an underperform rating on Gjensidige, with price target NOK 215



Gjensidige Forsikring Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Gjensidige Forsikring Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 24.11.2021, 09:23 | | 37 0 | 0 24.11.2021, 09:23 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer