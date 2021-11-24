checkAd

Gjensidige Falls as New Targets Don't Beat Expectations

(PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares opened down 2% after new 4-year targets only came in line with existing consensus, analysts said.Gjensidige targets combined ratio less than 85% for 2022 to 2025, cost ratio below 14% and ROE after tax higher than 19%The …

  • (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares opened down 2% after new 4-year targets only came in line with existing consensus, analysts said.
  • Gjensidige targets combined ratio less than 85% for 2022 to 2025, cost ratio below 14% and ROE after tax higher than 19%
  • The targets are not likely to lead to analysts upgrading their expectations, analysts said
  • The targets are sensible, but the Gjensidige share is fully valued, Bank of America said, adding that it prefers Sampo, which has a less demanding valuation
  • Gjensidige will continue to deliver excellent operating results but this is reflected in the current valuation, BofA said, reiterating an underperform rating on Gjensidige, with price target NOK 215


Gjensidige Forsikring Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
24.11.2021, 09:23  |  37   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gjensidige Falls as New Targets Don't Beat Expectations (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares opened down 2% after new 4-year targets only came in line with existing consensus, analysts said.Gjensidige targets combined ratio less than 85% for 2022 to 2025, cost ratio below 14% and ROE after tax higher than 19%The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Energy Gets EUR 1 Billion Order for 1.7 GW Combined Cycle Power Plant
Draegerwerk Sees 2022 EBIT Margin Dropping to 1-4% from 8-11% This Year
Aareal Bank Chairman Korsch Resigns After Takeover Bid
Ambu Short Position Reduced By Kuvari Partners
Siemens Gamesa Gets 455 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
Swedish Match Has Attractive Entry Point, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Telenor Sells Open Universe, SDU Fibre for NOK 3 Billion
OPAP 9-Month EBITDA, Gross Gaming Revenues Beat Consensus
Orkla Price Target Raised to NOK 88 from NOK 84 at Kepler Cheuvreux
STG Targets 3-5% Average Organic EBITDA Growth: CMD Slides
Titel
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Vestas Data Compromised by Cyber Attack; Manufacturing Continues
Hexagon Purus Gets $1.7 Million Contract for 3 Battery Electric Trucks
BASF to Sell Kaolin Minerals Business to KaMin
Kuehne+Nagel Names Stefan Paul CEO as Trefzger Steps Down
RWE Says Rampion Offshore Wind Sells Transmission Assets
Siemens Energy Gets EUR 1 Billion Order for 1.7 GW Combined Cycle Power Plant
Coloplast High Valuation Is Untenable, Nordea Says, Reiterating Sell
Draegerwerk Sees 2022 EBIT Margin Dropping to 1-4% from 8-11% This Year
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database