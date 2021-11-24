RWE Gets CFD for 25.2 MW Onshore Wind Farm in Italy
(PLX AI) – RWE to build another onshore wind farm in Italy.RWE gets contract for difference for 25.2-megawatt project in SicilyCommissioning scheduled in 2022
